High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

A divided Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trumpâ€™s plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives.

The courtâ€™s decision Friday, Dec. 18, led by its conservative justices, is not a final ruling on the matter and, while it allows Trump to pursue the plan for now, itâ€™s not clear whether he will receive final numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau before Jan. 20.

For now, the high court said it was too soon to rule on the legality of Trumpâ€™s plan because itâ...