By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

DeMeo to chair FPUD board in 2021

 
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 10:36am

Jennifer DeMeo

Jennifer DeMeo will be the Fallbrook Public Utility District board president for 2021.

The Dec.7 FPUD board meeting included the election of the 2021 board officers. A 5-0 vote selected DeMeo as the board president and Dave Baxter as the vice-president.

"It's just a very good group of people on the board, and I look forward to using my leadership skills in the position," DeMeo said.

DeMeo is originally from the Long Island northern shore town of Glen Cove. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies from Guilford College in North Carolina. "I learned leadership qualities ser...



