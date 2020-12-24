DeMeo to chair FPUD board in 2021

Jennifer DeMeo will be the Fallbrook Public Utility District board president for 2021.

The Dec.7 FPUD board meeting included the election of the 2021 board officers. A 5-0 vote selected DeMeo as the board president and Dave Baxter as the vice-president.

"It's just a very good group of people on the board, and I look forward to using my leadership skills in the position," DeMeo said.

DeMeo is originally from the Long Island northern shore town of Glen Cove. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies from Guilford College in North Carolina. "I learned leadership qualities ser...