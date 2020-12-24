Firefighters extricate 1 from rolled pickup in Bonsall

Injured driver taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido

Firefighters work to rescue a person trapped inside an overturned Toyota pickup in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon. Village News/North County Fire Protection District courtesy photo

Firefighters had to pull a person out of an overturned vehicle in Bonsall Wednesday afternoon.

A Toyota pickup truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash that left the pickup on its side around 2:20 p.m. near West Lilac Road and Camino Del Rey, according to information from the North County Fire Protection District.

The pickup apparently struck a tree just prior to rolling over, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

The westbound lane of Camino Del Rey was blocked while crews worked to rescue the driver of the pickup, who was hurt and trapped inside; in addition to North County...