Merry Christmas

I'm focused on reflection and gratitude this holiday season. As I reflect on the changes brought in 2020, there's a lot I've missed in light of our new normal.

I've missed going out to our different communities in District 5 and interacting with all of our wonderful constituents. I've missed our in-person revitalization meetings in the unincorporated areas. I've missed the neighborhood Christmas parades, the lighting of the Christmas trees and everything else the holiday season provides around our county.

One of the biggest things I've learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, is not to take th...