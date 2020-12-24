Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron
AD-75 R 

Native CA wildlife support continues

 
I introduced AB 1031 in 2017 to establish the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund. The bill allows taxpayers filing their returns to voluntarily ‘check off’ a specified amount to fund wildlife rescue programs. AB 1031 had bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown.

California’s nonprofit animal rehabilitation organizations rescue sick, injured and orphaned wildlife and provide them with medical treatment, care, protection and nourishment with the ultimate aim of reintroducing them back into the wild. Since they are nonprofits, these organizations re...



