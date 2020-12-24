Re: 'Fallbrook business owner concerned about burglaries' [Village News, 12/10/20]

Recently, a local mechanic commented on the crime wave in our town. He had been robbed many times in one year.

If people read the back of our local paper, they would realize how many car, home, and business burglaries there are weekly. I counted six in three days!

The police say they can't be everywhere, not a confidence inspiring response. Tell us what time and where (street).

Most crimes seem to happen on about seven or eight roads, Mission, Main, Alvarado, Elder, Alturas, etc. are favorite crime centers. Also I believe, because of the rather professional break ins, it is a group of abou...