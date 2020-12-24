When 'liberty' endangers the 'rights' of others

First, let me say, I am not writing this to change anyone’s mind. I am writing it to express my disdain for the outright abuse of the words many Americans like me cherish.

"We are guaranteed the right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ and this is my life, liberty and pursuit of happiness,” according to an Escondido coffee shop owner who said he intended to keep his business open, as usual, despite lockdown orders from the county and the state.

Considering those lockdown restrictions were put in place to protect people from being exposed to a proven deadly virus rava...