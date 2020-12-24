Fighting human trafficking

SAN DIEGO – On Dec. 14 and 15, the San Diego County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted "Operation Home for the Holidays." This undercover operation was aimed at recovering juvenile victims of human trafficking.

The two-day operation involved detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department working undercover as sex buyers looking for online advertisements of suspected juveniles.

Eleven female adults and one female juvenile (16) responded to the undercover detectives and, upon arrival to the arranged location, were detained for further investigation.

As a result of the operati...