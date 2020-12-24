Keeping drugs out of jails

SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff's Department has a comprehensive approach to keep illegal drugs from entering county jails. Our innovative strategy combines investments in equipment and technology, utilizing specialized resources and integrating investigative methods to provide a safe environment for those in our custody and staff.

70 to 80 percent of people in our custody are using drugs at the time of arrest or have committed a crime associated with their drug use (SANDAG 2019 Crime Justice Bulletin).

Drugs can pose the threat of harmful exposure and potential overdose. One example is fentanyl....