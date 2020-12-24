Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Keeping drugs out of jails

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2020 at 5:22pm



SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff's Department has a comprehensive approach to keep illegal drugs from entering county jails. Our innovative strategy combines investments in equipment and technology, utilizing specialized resources and integrating investigative methods to provide a safe environment for those in our custody and staff.

70 to 80 percent of people in our custody are using drugs at the time of arrest or have committed a crime associated with their drug use (SANDAG 2019 Crime Justice Bulletin).

Drugs can pose the threat of harmful exposure and potential overdose. One example is fentanyl....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/24/2020 11:48