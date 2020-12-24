Keeping drugs out of jails
Last updated 12/23/2020 at 5:22pm
SAN DIEGO – The Sheriff's Department has a comprehensive approach to keep illegal drugs from entering county jails. Our innovative strategy combines investments in equipment and technology, utilizing specialized resources and integrating investigative methods to provide a safe environment for those in our custody and staff.
70 to 80 percent of people in our custody are using drugs at the time of arrest or have committed a crime associated with their drug use (SANDAG 2019 Crime Justice Bulletin).
Drugs can pose the threat of harmful exposure and potential overdose. One example is fentanyl....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)