San Diego International Airport offers tips for holiday travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO – San Diego International Airport wants those who will be traveling during the Christmas holiday to be prepared before they arrive at the airport. SAN is offering the following travel tips to ensure a safe and seamless journey:

Preventative health actions:

All travelers should practice preventative health measures such as washing hands often, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth, social distance at least 6 feet from others, cover coughs and sneezes, and monitor daily health by conducting a temperature check prior to arriving at the airport. The California Department of Public He...