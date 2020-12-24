Western states scientific safety review workgroup recommends Moderna Vaccine, confirms it is safe and efficacious

SACRAMENTO – The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.

The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Dec. 20, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments are expected early this week.

Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup in October. The workgroup, made up of nat...