Live Oak students enjoy an art break for 'Be WaterSmart' contest

FALLBROOK – An annual art contest is not an easy thing to conduct during a pandemic, with students mostly learning from home and teachers' time is stretched thin.

But one teacher didn't give up on the contest he loves. Guillermo Acevedo, a fourth grade teacher at Live Oak Elementary, said he loves the Fallbrook Public Utility District's "Be WaterSmart" poster contest so much that he found a way for his students to participate. He's been having his students participate in the contest for 16 years. This year, he was the only teacher in the school district who participated.

In a typical year...