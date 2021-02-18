Registration opens for online county auction, featuring 695 properties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced bidder registration is now open for the 2021 online property tax auction. A total of 695 properties will be up for sale.

“These properties have been in tax default for five or more years, so it’s time we get them into the hands of new owners and back on the tax roll,” said McAllister. “Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County.”

Anyone around the world can bid during the online property tax auction from March 12-17. To participate, bidders must register before March 4 at sdttc.mytaxsale.com . They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a nonrefundable $35 processing fee (some parcels may require a larger deposit).

“We have 53 residential or commercial properties, 558 timeshares, and 84 parcels of land for sale. If all properties are sold for the minimum bid, the county would bring in $15,512,100,” McAllister said. “Prospective bidders should sign up for e-notifications for our property tax auction at sdttc.com to receive email reminders before important deadlines.”

All sales are final, so this is a buyer beware sale. The TTC recommends beginning the research process on its website.

Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale; they have until 5 p.m. on March 11 to redeem their parcel and pay all taxes and fees owed. Before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office.