Solana Center to offers free virtual composting workshop series

SAN DIEGO – The Solana Center is partnering with San Diego Farm Bureau to offer their free composting virtual workshop series Wednesdays, March 10-31, from 3-4 p.m.

Participants can learn how to improve the quality of their soil, protect and conserve water, improve livestock conditions and demystify permitting concerns.

The four one-hour webinar topics include March 10 – Midscale Windrow Composting; March 17 – “Shoo, Fly, Shoo!” Pest Control; March 24 – Small-scale Aerated Static Pile Composting and March 31 – Landscaping for Watershed Protection.

Tune into one session or all four to glean trial-tested advice from expert educators in San Diego county. Each webinar will be held using Zoom. Participants will receive an email with the Zoom link and password on the day before the webinar.

This webinar series is offered in partnership with the San Diego County Farm Bureau and funded by San Diego County. The webinars are intended for residents of unincorporated San Diego County; however, anyone may attend. The webinar recording will be available for seven days after the live presentation to unincorporated county residents only.

To register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/free-compost-workshops.

Submitted by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation.