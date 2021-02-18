Temecula Valley Historical Society to host a virtual program on Old Town Temecula

The Long Branch Saloon is seen as it was in 1975.

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Historical Society invites the public to use modern technology and step into the past during a live Zoom program at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

The 1909 Temecula resides in the former Long Branch Saloon.

Historian and author Rebecca Farnbach will present photos and stories about the building where restaurant 1909 Temecula is currently and the people who owned businesses there, varying from a Wild West saloon to a Lutheran church.

Farnbach, a founding member of the historical society and an advocate for historic preservation, has co-written six books in the Images of America series. During her presentation, she will answer the question of which building in Old Town Temecula is the oldest.

For more information or to access the meeting via Zoom, find the link at http://www.temeculahistoricalsociety.org .

Questions may be directed to Farnbach at [email protected] or 951-775-6057.

Submitted by The Temecula Valley Historical Society.