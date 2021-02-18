The Elizabeth Hospice to host virtual volunteer training sessions

ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice invited individuals interested in helping adults and children impacted by serious illness and those grieving the death of a loved one to a free volunteer orientation session via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Attendees will learn about a wide variety of opportunities that are available throughout San Diego County and southwest Riverside County, including: serving as a patient companion, providing caregiver respite, performing aromatherapy, sewing Cuddle Bears, officiating at veteran pinning ceremonies and much more. Information will be provided on both the application and training process.

An email address and a device with a camera interface are needed to participate in the training session or attendees can join by phone. Prospective volunteers can choose from the following dates:

Feb. 24, from noon to 1 p.m.

March 8, from 10-11 a.m.

March 19, from 2-3 p.m.

March 30, from noon to 1 p.m.

April 15, from 2-3 p.m.

To ensure a place at the volunteer orientation session, contact the volunteer department at 800-797-2050 or send an email to [email protected]

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.