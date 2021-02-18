Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook Encore Club celebrates Valentine's Day

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 11:19am

Phil and Trudy Cunningham

Village News/Courtesy photo

Encore Club members Phil and Trudy Cunningham, married 57 years, pose for a Valentine's Day photo.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that welcomes members of the communities of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow and Bonsall. Recently some members participated in a virtual celebration of Valentine's Day by sharing their photos. Many have enjoyed long marriages, with just a few shown here.

During these strange times of "social distancing," photos are one way to stay in touch and appreciate the warmth and welcome of the club while looking forward to being together again soon.

When members are again able to enjoy in-person activities, the calendar usually includes a monthly coffee meeting, getting together for various games, dining, special celebrations, mystery adventures, hiking, visiting gardens, book club and assorted opportunities to go to various points of interest.

The February plans via Zoom include "Sip and Paint" creating art, Feb. 4; Book Club, Feb. 15; Bunco, Feb. 17; Cook Along, Feb. 18; Trivia, Feb. 19, and Bingo, Feb. 22. Members can check the club's February newsletter for the details needed to sign up and participate.

The next monthly meeting will be March 2 at 10 a.m. on Zoom. All members will be sent the link to participate. The speaker will be Jade Work from Monserate Winery with an update on developments there. Monthly speakers are booked each month by program chair Marie Wiseman.

Carol and Larry Shrider

Village News/Courtesy photo

Sharing a "Sweetheart" photo are Carol and Larry Shrider, married 57 years.

The last meeting showcased the organization, Good Dog! Service Canines, which was created and run by Laura and Rich Sylvester in Fallbrook. The nonprofit trains service dogs to work with young people with autism spectrum disorder and dual diagnosis candidates with both autism and Down syndrome.

For more information, contact Laura Sylvester at [email protected]. Currently, the program is held virtually, but the founders said they hope to build an on-site facility soon and expand their services to more applicants.

Encore Club welcomes new members in their circle of friendships. Anyone considering joining the Fallbrook Encore Club can contact membership chair Sherry Drzewicki at 949-751-9747 or visit http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.

Jeff and Ardis DuhachekCarmen and Tim WillardPhil and Trudy CunninghamCarol and Larry Shrider

 

