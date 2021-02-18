Stout publishes second book 'A Ring of Protection'

Author Carol Stout looks at her latest book, "A Ring of Protection," in front of the original painting of the scene on the cover of the book.

FALLBROOK – Carol Stout is a California fourth generation award-winning artist and poet living with her husband, Robert, in Fallbrook. For several years, she said writing poetry was her creative focus. Looking for others with similar interests, she reached out to poets in the area to create a writing group in Fallbrook.

One of her poems became the catalyst for "Desert Critters Wacky Wisdom," her first children's book. Colorful illustrations fill the pages as the lives and survival skills of seven different animals interact in the southwest's drought-impacted desert.

Stout's latest book, "A Ring of Protection," is written for middle school and older readers and is an adventure/fantasy published in December. The story follows a brother and sister on a journey in an unfamiliar land. With the help of friends, they meet along the way, they work through and triumph over many obstacles.

"...These fascinating characters discover skills they didn't know they were capable of...and developed values that are sound and true," Dawn Mitchell, Ed.D., said.

"A Ring of Protection" and "Desert Critters Wacky Wisdom" are available on Amazon. If a signed copy is preferred, Stout can be reached by email at [email protected]

Submitted by Carol Stout.