Theater Talk

Appearing in The Old Globe's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" are, from left, top row, Henian Boone, Brett Cassidy, Christopher Cruz and Lily Davis; middle row, Jacqui Dupré, Savannah Faye, Komi Gbeblewou, Sarah Joyce and Christopher M. Ramirez and bottom row, Jocelyn Renee, Klarissa Marie Robles, Claire Simba, Nathan VanAtta and Jonathan Aaron Wilson.

As recently as Sunday, Feb. 7, renowned pianist Hershey Felder livestreamed from Florence, Italy, his tale about one of Sholem Alecheim's collection of short stories.

This production was the story for which the much-acclaimed book by Joseph Stein became the play "Fiddler on the Roof" in 1964 followed by the Oscar winning film in 1971. The play's title was pulled from one of Alecheim's short stories about a traveling fiddler going from town-to-town charming local maids with his hypnotic fiddle music leaving a string of broken hearts behind along with an irate wife at home.

I am first to admit that Jewish humor is dry, and 150-year-old Jewish humor might be categorized as dry as dust. Felder played two parts. One as Alecheim and the other as a stereotypical Jewish mother, the latter leaving me a bit fluxed seeing the distinguished Mr. Felder dressed as a woman.

As the story twists and spirals, only the music keeps it together.

Ninety minutes of Jewish folk music kept me awake. No disrespect. It all began to sound like the same song after the first 45 minutes even while performed by the much-respected string quartet Klezmerata Fiorentina.

I expected something altogether different. It wasn't until the finale that Felder finally found his way to the Steinway. While disappointed not to hear more of Felder's talent at the piano, overall, it was still a valiant effort rating an 8 for his production brought to us by San Diego Repertory Theatre. For more information, visit http://SDRep.org.

Upcoming productions

The Old Globe is presenting director Sam White's production of William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on YouTube through Feb. 28. It is a part of the San Diego Shiley Graduate Theater Program at The Globe. A nominal bequest is requested.

There is a new free, six-week playwriting program offered by Diversionary Theatre presented by Basil Kreimendahl. While geared toward LGBTQ teens, anyone with an interest in play writing could be included.

Kreimendahl has been received within the theater community for her acclaimed work, and this program will no doubt be an eye-opening experience for everyone involved. Visit http://www.divisionary.org or write to Skyler Sullivan at [email protected]. Classes commence March 13.

