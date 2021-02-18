3 things to do for your skin in 2021

NEW YORK CITY – When a new year comes around, many people assess their health and vow to improve their well-being. Resolving to take better care of their skin is a great place to start: After all, it is the body’s largest organ. Skin cancer is the world’s most common cancer, but changing their habits can both significantly lower the risk of the disease and help people identify any suspicious spots before they become dangerous.

“Skin cancer is highly preventable, and the vast majority of cases are curable if they are diagnosed and treated early enough,” Dr. Deborah S. Sarnoff, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation, said. “This is why awareness is so critical, and why The Skin Cancer Foundation encourages everyone to practice a good sun safety routine all year-round.”

Here are three things to do to protect and care for skin in 2021.

Cover up

Clothing is the best defense against skin cancer, and one of the easiest ways to protect against the sun’s ultraviolet rays. The more skin you can cover, the better, but beware as not all clothing protects equally. Tight-knit fabrics, like denim, and synthetic materials, like polyester, offer better sun protection than loosely woven fabrics and natural materials.

Color matters, too. Since dark or bright colors absorb UV rays rather than allowing them to penetrate, they’re a better choice for protection than lighter shades. Look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor rating on the label to know exactly how much protection you’re getting.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommended choosing clothing with a UPF of at least 30 to provide sufficient sun protection. Invest in a wide-brimmed hat to protect the face, head and neck. To protect your eyes and the sensitive skin around them, wear UV-blocking sunglasses – the bigger the lenses, the better.

Use sunscreen every day

Sunscreen helps reduce the risk of skin cancer and should be part of your daily routine. Sunscreens come in many formulas – including lotions, sticks and powders – so everyone can find one that fits their lifestyle. For daily use, choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher. For extended outdoor activity, bump it up to an SPF of 30 or higher. Apply 1 ounce, which is about the size of a golf ball, of sunscreen to your body 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

When shopping for sun protective products, look for The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation. The Foundation’s Science & Education team works closely with our volunteer Photobiology Committee to ensure that every product that earns the Seal meets or exceeds our scientific criteria. Look for it on sunscreens, cosmetics, UPF fabric for clothing, awnings and umbrellas, UPF hats, sun-protective eyewear, window film and window glass.

Check in with your skin

Skin cancers can be disfiguring and deadly if they progress, but they are very treatable if detected in its initial stages. That’s why early detection is so important. If caught and treated early, before the cancer has spread, the survival rate for melanoma is 99%. The five-year survival rate for patients whose melanoma has spread to distant organs, however, is only 27%.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommended you examine your skin from head to toe monthly and see a dermatologist at least once a year for a professional skin exam. If you spot anything new, changing or unusual, make an appointment to see a dermatologist right away.

For more information about skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment, visit http://SkinCancer.org .

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research.

