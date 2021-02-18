Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Local hospitals showing marked declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 12:51pm



Local hospitals are continuing to show declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with the numbers as of Feb. 7 dropping substantially from those released the prior week.

While coronavirus-positive patients still make up an abnormally large share of patients at Southwest Riverside County and North San Diego County hospitals – after all, in a normal year in the past, the number of patients with COVID-19 would be zero – the coronavirus-positive share of hospitalizations is now close to one-third o...



