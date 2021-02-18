Palomar Medical Center Escondido named one of Healthgrades 2021 America's 250 Best Hospitals

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Health today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America's 250 Best Hospitals AwardTM. The distinction places Palomar Medical Center Escondido in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

"This award recognizes the amazing work of our nurses, technicians, environmental service workers, facilities crew, physicians and support staff who perform miracles every day," said Palomar Health Chi...