Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar Medical Center Escondido named one of Healthgrades 2021 America's 250 Best Hospitals

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 12:53pm

Palomar Medical Center

Palomar Medical Center Escondido is recognized for clinical excellence and providing top-quality care.

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Health today announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America's 250 Best Hospitals AwardTM. The distinction places Palomar Medical Center Escondido in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

"This award recognizes the amazing work of our nurses, technicians, environmental service workers, facilities crew, physicians and support staff who perform miracles every day," said Palomar Health Chi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020