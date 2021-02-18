RWQCB amends Las Pulgas Landfill waste discharge requirements
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 11:54am
The Regional Water Quality Control Board amended U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s waste discharge requirements for the Las Pulgas Landfill.
The 7-0 RWQCB vote Wednesday, Feb. 10, established procedures and technical specifications to remove the existing Phase I unit side slope liner system and to construct the engineered alternative Phase I unit side slope liner system. The revised waste discharge order recognized Marine Corps efforts to implement corrective actions at the landfill and resume waste disposal operations within the Phase I unit.
The Marine Corps has operated the 89-a...
