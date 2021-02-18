Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

RWQCB amends Las Pulgas Landfill waste discharge requirements

 
The Regional Water Quality Control Board amended U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s waste discharge requirements for the Las Pulgas Landfill.

The 7-0 RWQCB vote Wednesday, Feb. 10, established procedures and technical specifications to remove the existing Phase I unit side slope liner system and to construct the engineered alternative Phase I unit side slope liner system. The revised waste discharge order recognized Marine Corps efforts to implement corrective actions at the landfill and resume waste disposal operations within the Phase I unit.

