Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

1 suffers 'significant' injuries in South Mission Road crash

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1pm



One person was seriously hurt in a crash on South Mission Road in Fallbrook Saturday morning, Feb. 13.

A full-size van and a minivan struck each other in a partial head-on collision a little before 9:15 a.m. on South Mission Road at Green Canyon Road, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesperson Capt. John Choi.

One of the vehicles sustained "major damage" in the crash, and one of the drivers had to be taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries that were described as "not life threatening, but significant," Choi said.

The other driver involved in the cr...



