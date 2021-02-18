FLC works to improve Monserate Mountain Preserve

Hikers exit the Monserate Mountain trailhead during one of multiple Fallbrook Land Conservancy volunteer days, Feb. 11. The FLC is in the process of narrowing the beginning of the trail to allow native vegetation to grow and restore part of the landscape.

Slowly but surely, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy is putting the work into turning part of Monserate Mountain into a bit more hospitable of a place for the critters that call it home – and by extension making it a little more beautiful for the humans who visit it.

The land conservancy is in the process of giving the bottom portion of the trail through the preserve, located just east of Interstate 15 near the Horse Ranch Creek development, something of a "facelift," FLC board chair Susan Liebes said Feb. 11 at one of the nonprofit organization's volunteer events on the mountain.

The FLC, L...