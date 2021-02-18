FRHD vaccination event postponed due to county-level vaccine shortage

County attributes shortages at other vaccination sites to delayed Moderna shipment

A shortage of vaccines countywide led to the cancellation of a vaccination event to be hosted by the Fallbrook Regional Health District this week and created issues for other vaccination sites around the San Diego region.

“Due to a lack of vaccines at the county level, our Feb. 19 vaccination event in Fallbrook has been postponed,” the Fallbrook Regional Health District said in an email announcement Friday, Feb. 12.

The health district said it is “reaching out to other partners and providers to see if an alternate option can be found, so please don’t despair.”

FRHD directed local...