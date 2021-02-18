Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop locally

The number of new coronavirus cases is continuing to drop in San Diego County, though the county was facing a vaccine shortage as of press time Feb. 15 due to a delayed Moderna shipment.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 13,700 tests Sunday, Feb. 14. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests was 4%.

The total number of cases was reported to be 252,250 on Feb. 14 and the death toll rose to 3,037.

Eight community outbreaks were reported Feb. 14, bringing the total over the past week to 62. There were 255 cases associated with the recent outbreaks.

Hospitalizati...