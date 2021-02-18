Seniors remembered with Valentines

At The Club, 97-year-old Art, has a blast with flower making as the clients make little gifts for other seniors.

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care team created a short list of seniors they thought might enjoy a little bit of sweetness for Valentine's Day. Its "Club" clients, care givers, and activities coordinator worked together to create beautiful paper roses and decorated cookies.

The care advocates created a cute card that they attached to the paper flowers and the Care Van drivers made the special Valentine deliveries throughout the week leading up to Valentine's Day.

Executive director Patty Sargent said, "It was a group effort just to tell a few seniors that they are loved and care...