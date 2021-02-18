1st clone of US endangered species, a ferret, announced
Last updated 2/20/2021 at 11:09am
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Scientists have cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago.
The slinky predator named Elizabeth Ann, born Dec. 10 and announced Thursday, is cute as a button. But watch out - unlike the domestic ferret foster mom who carried her into the world, she's wild at heart.
"You might have been handling a black-footed ferret kit and then they try to take your finger off the next day," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service black-footed ferret recovery coordinator Pete Gober said Thursday. "She's h...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)