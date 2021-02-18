Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Statement from former president Donald J. Trump after being acquitted on Saturday, Feb 14.

 
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1:09pm



I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth.

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.

Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms.

It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the...



