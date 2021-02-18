517 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths reported
Last updated 2/21/2021 at 7:35pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 517 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as UC San Diego Health officials said the Petco Park COVID-19 vaccine super station will be closed Monday because of delayed vaccine shipments.
Appointments for second doses on Feb. 19-22 were canceled and will be automatically rescheduled, the hospital said. People who had appointments should check the MyUCSDChart website for updates.
Sunday's data increased the number of COVID-19 infections to 257,030 since the pandemic began, while the death toll increased to 3,190.
It was also the 10th consec...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)