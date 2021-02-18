Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

517 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths reported

 
Last updated 2/21/2021 at 7:35pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 517 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as UC San Diego Health officials said the Petco Park COVID-19 vaccine super station will be closed Monday because of delayed vaccine shipments.

Appointments for second doses on Feb. 19-22 were canceled and will be automatically rescheduled, the hospital said. People who had appointments should check the MyUCSDChart website for updates.

Sunday's data increased the number of COVID-19 infections to 257,030 since the pandemic began, while the death toll increased to 3,190.

It was also the 10th consec...



