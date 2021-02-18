Contract given for Vallecitos Elementary School siding and stucco work

GEM Industrial Inc. received the Vallecitos School District contract for siding and stucco repair and replacement at Vallecitos Elementary School.

A 4-0 board vote Feb. 9, with one vacant seat, awarded the Lakeside company an $18,900 contract for the repair and replacement work. The contract amount covers labor at prevailing wages, materials and equipment.

“We’ve worked with them in the past,” Maritza Koeppen, superintendent of Vallecitos School District and principal of Vallecitos Elementary School, said.

Buildings at the elementary school are in need of stucco repairs and repairing...