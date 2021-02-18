Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County reschedules vaccine appointments as 810 cases, 36 deaths reported

 
Last updated 2/18/2021 at 7:39pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County rescheduled hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to weather-related shortages today as public health officials reported 810 new viral infections and 36 deaths.

The massive winter storm gripping much of the nation has frozen supply lines for the vaccines, prompting county officials to reschedule

approximately 1,000 first-dose appointments at its sites on Thursday and Friday. Those affected are being notified they will be rescheduled for next week, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

Moderna produces the bulk of its vaccines in...



