Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II facing 14 years in prison in new plea

VISTA (CNS) - Ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who committed sexual offenses against five women in Northern San Diego County, will be sentenced to 14 years in state prison next month following a modification made today to his original guilty plea.

The 37-year-old son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow previously faced a range of 12 to 18 years in state prison stemming from a 2019 trial, plus guilty pleas to other counts.

On Friday, a prior plea Winslow made to a sexual battery count involving one of the victims was changed to a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit...