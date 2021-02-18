Group plans more lawsuits to allow youth sports to resume in California

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - An attorney who helped win a temporary restraining order allowing high school and youth sports to resume in San Diego County amid the coronavirus pandemic said Sunday that his firm would be filing similar lawsuits in Riverside and other counties this week.

"We will be filing similar lawsuits in Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Riverside, San Bernardino, and other counties this coming week to ensure all youths have the same right to play sports — indoor and outdoor — as professional athletes do," said Stephen Grebing of the firm Wingert Grebing Brubak...