Petco Park vaccine site to reopen tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Petco Park COVID-19 vaccine super station will reopen Tuesday following a five-day closure owing to delayed vaccine

shipments.

The Petco Park site - San Diego County's largest COVID-19 vaccination site - has been closed since Thursday as inclement weather has made

shipment from the Midwest and East Coast difficult. It only uses the Moderna vaccine, while other sites use Pfizer or both.

Appointments for second doses Friday through Monday were canceled and will be automatically rescheduled, UC San Diego Health officials said. People who had appointments should check the...