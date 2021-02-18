Police officer shot in Escondido, suspect found dead in vacant apartment

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A police officer was shot Monday morning after responding to a domestic violence call in Escondido and the suspected shooter was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vacant apartment nearby, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic violence disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of Morning View Drive, just west of Centre City Parkway and north of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Escondido police.

Officers learned a man involved in the disturbance left the home with "a high-powered rifle," the depart...