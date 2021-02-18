Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Police officer shot in Escondido, suspect found dead in vacant apartment

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/22/2021 at 1:10pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A police officer was shot Monday morning after responding to a domestic violence call in Escondido and the suspected shooter was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vacant apartment nearby, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported domestic violence disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of Morning View Drive, just west of Centre City Parkway and north of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Escondido police.

Officers learned a man involved in the disturbance left the home with "a high-powered rifle," the depart...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/24/2021 21:53