Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

State eases restrictions, judge grants request to resume youth sports

 
Last updated 2/19/2021 at 8:58pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge on Friday cleared the way for youth sporting activities including football and basketball to resume in San Diego County, hours after the state revised its guidelines to allow the activities in counties with relatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases.

The state's new standard allows for a resumption of "outdoor high-contact sports" in counties that reach an adjusted daily average of 14 new cases per 100,000 residents. San Diego County currently has a rate of 22.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

However, through a lawsuit recently filed by two San Diego-area high school...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

