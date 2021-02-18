Sunshine, warm weather predicted for SD County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fair and dry weather was expected to continue in San Diego County through this week, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

A passing trough and building high pressure aloft were expected to set up gusty and warmer Santa Ana conditions through Monday, forecasters said.

The strongest winds were predicted on the coastal mountain slopes, and below passes and canyons through Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

The weather service said the top five wind gusts late Saturday and early Sunday were:

-- Sill Hill, 61 mph;

-- Hauser Mountain, 56 mph;

-- Palomar Mountain Looko...