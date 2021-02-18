When you say the election was fair and refuse to even look at all the mountains of evidence, it’s all I need to know about you.

When a mother hangs a sign on her White child reading “White Privilege” and makes them wear this “scarlet letter,” it’s all I need to know about you.

When you try to cancel my voice, my ideas and opinions, it’s all I need to know about you.

When we watched for over 10 months as the domestic terrorist Antifa and BLM burn and riot our cities, infiltrate a peaceful demonstration and hijack it with a few idiots comparing it to 9/11, and as Portland and...