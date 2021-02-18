Election integrity

We have a republican form of government in this nation where we the people elect our leaders; therefore the integrity of our elections is fundamentally important.

Most of the elections during my long life have been accomplished manually. It took some time to count the ballots and the election results weren't known for many days, but we had confidence in the integrity of our elections then.

Now faith in the integrity of our elections has eroded substantially.

Can our voting machines be manipulated to change votes once they are cast? Can these machines be connected to the Internet? Are our vo...