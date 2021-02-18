Fallbrook Christmas Store has another great year

I would like to thank Michelle Turley and her sister, Laura Denny, for their tireless efforts that went into making the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store a huge success.

I know Michelle personally collected and stored donations for the store, a year in advance. Throughout November and December, even with the challenges brought on with COVID-19, Michelle and Laura, with the help of volunteers, kept the store open in the safest manner possible.

Michelle and Laura’s mother was a huge supporter of animal rescue, and it’s great to see her daughters continue in her footsteps by promo...