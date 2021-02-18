Help for tenants and landlords

The economic fallout from the pandemic has made it difficult for thousands of Californians to keep a roof over their heads. Early on, federal funding provided some assistance to renters and landlords alike, but many were unable to access that aid. More needed to be done.

That’s why I joined my colleagues to pass Senate Bill 91, bipartisan legislation that was signed into law by Governor Newsom. The bill, which became effective Feb. 1, provides assistance to qualified landlords and their tenants for up to 80% of unpaid rent that has accumulated since the pandemic began. It also extends the...