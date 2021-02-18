Here's what $15 minimum wage would mean for this frozen yogurt shop owner

Some lawmakers’ push to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour is “truly maddening,” small business owner Stuart Hornsby says.

Hornsby owns a frozen yogurt shop, a business he built from the ground up in 2013, in a small city in northwest Georgia.

With the exception of the manager and a few other employees, Hornsby employs primarily high school students. While he enjoys being able to provide so many young people with what is often their first job, he says he simply couldn’t afford to pay all his employees $15 an hour.

More than doubling the minimum wage over four years from...