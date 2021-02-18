Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Virginia Allen 

Here's what $15 minimum wage would mean for this frozen yogurt shop owner

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1:13pm



Some lawmakers’ push to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour is “truly maddening,” small business owner Stuart Hornsby says.

Hornsby owns a frozen yogurt shop, a business he built from the ground up in 2013, in a small city in northwest Georgia.

With the exception of the manager and a few other employees, Hornsby employs primarily high school students. While he enjoys being able to provide so many young people with what is often their first job, he says he simply couldn’t afford to pay all his employees $15 an hour.

More than doubling the minimum wage over four years from...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020