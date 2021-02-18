Senator Jones introduces measure to declare religious services as essential

The right to worship is a constitutionally-protected right

SACRAMENTO – Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) introduced Senate Bill 397‚ a measure which would classify religious services as an essential activity during a declared state of emergency and ensure that the government does not take any discriminatory actions against religious organizations.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees religious freedom and the right to peaceably assemble. However, since Governor Newsom first declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, many of his executive actions have consistently included prohibitions on the operation of religious servic...