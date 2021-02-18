Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Senator Jones introduces measure to declare religious services as essential

The right to worship is a constitutionally-protected right

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1:47pm



SACRAMENTO – Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) introduced Senate Bill 397‚ a measure which would classify religious services as an essential activity during a declared state of emergency and ensure that the government does not take any discriminatory actions against religious organizations.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees religious freedom and the right to peaceably assemble. However, since Governor Newsom first declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, many of his executive actions have consistently included prohibitions on the operation of religious servic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/24/2021 17:17