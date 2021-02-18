We are making progress

San Diego County has administered over 500,000 vaccines and that number continues to climb. While we are limited on supply, San Diego County has the infrastructure ready for when we receive more vaccines. I know it may seem slow, but San Diego County is well ahead of many others in the State, and we are ready for the next doses to arrive!

Also, Operation Collaboration (a collection of fire agencies) have been going out to the unincorporated areas and administering vaccines. I've seen their operation firsthand and want to thank them for all of their wonderful work! Progress is being made!

