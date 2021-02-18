Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

We are making progress

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 1:45pm



San Diego County has administered over 500,000 vaccines and that number continues to climb. While we are limited on supply, San Diego County has the infrastructure ready for when we receive more vaccines. I know it may seem slow, but San Diego County is well ahead of many others in the State, and we are ready for the next doses to arrive!

Also, Operation Collaboration (a collection of fire agencies) have been going out to the unincorporated areas and administering vaccines. I've seen their operation firsthand and want to thank them for all of their wonderful work! Progress is being made!

Un...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/23/2021 23:50