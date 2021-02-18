CIF says it will comply with judge's order to resume youth sports

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Attorneys for the San Diego section of the California Interscholastic Federation said today that the CIF will comply with

a recent court order allowing youth sports to resume countywide, though whether sports activities resume will largely depend on the individual schools' ability to meet testing standards and other COVID-19 protocols utilized by professional or collegiate teams.

Following Friday's temporary restraining order ruling by a Vista judge allowing youth sports in San Diego County to resume ``as long as the(y)

follow the same or similar COVID-19 protocols impose...