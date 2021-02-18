Countywide COVID hospitalizations return to pre-December levels

RIVERSIDE - COVID-positive hospitalizations in Riverside County dropped further, falling to a 10-week low, while an additional 34 virus-related deaths were reported.

According to the Riverside University Health System, coronavirus hospitalizations countywide declined to 513 Friday, compared to 535 on Thursday, and that includes 152 ICU patients, 20 less than a day ago.

The last time virus-connected hospitalizations were at or near the current level was during the last week of November.

Despite the downtrend, ICU bed capacity countywide technically remains at 0%, though the majority of a...