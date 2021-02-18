Petco Park COVID-19 vaccine site reopens, new site operating In Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Public-health officials in San Diego County have reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths from the pandemic as a new vaccination site opened in Otay Mesa and an inoculation "super station'' at Petco Park reopened following a five-day closure caused by weather-related delays in shipments of doses.

Tuesday's numbers raised the region's total number of cases to 257,805 and upped the fatality toll to 3,218.

The vaccination site at the San Diego Padres' downtown ballpark, San Diego County's largest inoculation center, had been closed since Thursday, with

severe weat...