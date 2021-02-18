San Diego County Child Support Services recognized by DHHS for Outreach Efforts

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Department of Child Support Services (DCSS) was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its outreach efforts in 2020 to be inclusive to all members of the diverse San Diego community.

Federal officials recognized the child Support department by highlighting their email flyer outreach program in the December/January edition of Child Support Report, the official publication of the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement.

DCSS is using a new way to communicate directly with parents who receive Child Support services and...